Sex, Control, & Tech Bros | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

This week Sam and Andra talk about sex. Really. But not in the way you might think.

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The WCN project to rule over the "unholy" (i.e. us) extends to all areas of our lives, including the bedroom. But this isn't just about sex. It's about the connection between dominionism and a few lines of scripture from Leviticus, and how white Christian nationalists, techno fascists, and other white men are using that connection to grab control of every aspect of your life.

It sounds like a conspiracy. It's not. It's happening in real time. Andra Watkins brings receipts.

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