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Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Fighting Trump's Cuts for Veterans | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

And a look at the Trump administration's threats to national security under Acting DNI Bill Pulte.
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi
Jun 30, 2026

On The Frank Figliuzzi Show, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined Frank to discuss the proposed Major Richard Starr Act, legislation aimed at ending the reduction of retirement pay for combat-disabled veterans.

They also examined the reasoning behind the recent U.S. strikes on Iran, the growing politicization of the nation’s intelligence agencies under Trump, and the broader implications for national security and democratic institutions.

Articles

The FBI Is Stretched Thin. Iran Knows It.

Frank Figliuzzi
·
Mar 2
The FBI Is Stretched Thin. Iran Knows It.

Frank Figliuzzi is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe to his Substack.

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While transparency and accountability are in short supply in the Trump administration, Figliuzzi and Blumenthal are here to tell you how things are supposed to work — and how they can again.

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