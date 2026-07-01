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SCOTUS Hands Trump Even More Power | Anchor Watch with Legal Expert Liz Oyer

This session's SCOTUS decisions were bigger than they appear.
Bobby Jones's avatar
Liz Oyer's avatar
Bobby Jones and Liz Oyer
Jul 01, 2026

Bobby Jones welcomed former Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer — who was fired by none other than Todd Blanche — to break down the good, the bad, and the ugly of the SCOTUS rulings this week.

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While the Court struck down Trump’s effort to eliminate birthright citizenship, it wasn’t unanimous, which is problematic. The New York Times wrote that the court’s ruling was “… keeping the 14th Amendment intact.” The Supreme Court’s mandate isn’t to decide which Amendments to “keep intact.” But here we are.

In NRSC v. FEC, the Court lifted limits on what political parties could spend on ads, et. al, in coordination with candidates. Finally! We can jam more money into politics!

Articles

Breaking Down the Historic Damage of Two SCOTUS Rulings

Edwin Eisendrath
·
Jun 30
Breaking Down the Historic Damage of Two SCOTUS Rulings

Edwin Eisendrath hosts It’s the Democracy, Stupid on Lincoln Square and WCPT820 AM/Heartland Signal. He’s the former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, a long-time management consultant, a former Chicago Alderman, HUD Regional Administrator and teacher in Chicago’s public schools. Subscribe to his

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These cases and more are worth breaking down. Oyer is one of the clearest, most cogent voices on legal Substack, or anywhere.

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