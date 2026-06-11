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RFK Jr. Is a Chaos Agent | History of the Present with Bioethics Professor Arthur Caplan

MAHA's agenda is darker than you think.
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The Intellectualist and Lincoln Square
Jun 11, 2026

Brian Daitzman welcomes Dr. Arthur Caplan, professor of Bioethics and founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

Dr. Caplan is deeply worried about the impacts MAHA will have on Americans. When you look beyond their niche mission to restrict red dye and seed oils, their real plan emerges: gutting real medical research, a war on vaccinations, and even eugenics. Dr. Caplan breaks down what’s really going on (including MAHA’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein) and how we, as Americans, must wake up to what’s happening and fight back.

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Don’t miss this episode of History of the Present, co-produced by The Intellectualist and Lincoln Square.

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