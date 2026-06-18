Reckoning with Race in America | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss & Author Eddie Glaude Jr.

Eddie Glaude Jr.'s new book, America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation's Anniversaries, is a clear-eyed and beautifully written discussion not only of race in America, but of race right now in America.

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This summer, America's 250th, we have a unique chance to reckon with our past and imagine a better way forward.

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Steven welcomed Glaude, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor at Princeton University, with Six Questions, including: Are Trump's victories just a backlash to confronting race?