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Reckoning with Race in America | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss & Author Eddie Glaude Jr.

America is turning 250 this year and Donald Trump is president (again). How did we get here?
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Jun 18, 2026
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Eddie Glaude Jr.'s new book, America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation's Anniversaries, is a clear-eyed and beautifully written discussion not only of race in America, but of race right now in America.

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This summer, America's 250th, we have a unique chance to reckon with our past and imagine a better way forward.

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Steven welcomed Glaude, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor at Princeton University, with Six Questions, including: Are Trump's victories just a backlash to confronting race?

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