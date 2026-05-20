Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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Paid to Do Nothing: The Shocking Reality of Fired U.S. Diplomats | Anchor Watch with Former Obama Official Nayyera Haq joins Bobby Jones

The Trump administration is built for failure.
Bobby Jones's avatar
Bobby Jones
May 20, 2026

“If I hear another person tell me that the United States has militarily won this war, I may just go out in the street and play in traffic.”

~ Bobby Jones

Bobby welcomed former U.S. diplomat and White House Senior Advisor Nayyera Haq to go deep (very deep) on the quagmire we’re facing abroad, possible political solutions, and an administration that lacks any diplomatic tools in its toolbox.

Consider this: Senior foreign service officers across the Middle East were fired on day one of Trump’s second term and never replaced, leaving most countries with no U.S. ambassador. This is not news to any of you who have been paying attention.

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But did you know that, by law, foreign service officers can’t simply be fired, so the experts are still being paid because of their union contract? But they’re barred from logging in and doing their jobs. In no world is that okay. Even if Trump had delivered on his “no new wars” campaign promise, diplomats, foreign service experts, and, well, ambassadors, are essential personnel for maintaining peace.

Peace isn’t something that just happens. It’s maintained. And it’s difficult even in the good times.

Negotiations now run through Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and a real estate mogul — Steve Witkoff — and direct presidential calls, destroying the trust and credibility that decades of relationship-building created.

But it gets worse. Funding is being cut everywhere while corruption is funneling money into the pockets of the elite.

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All while America is failing on the global stage.

Watch Bobby Jones and Nayyera Haq — two experts who have been in the rooms where all of this happens.

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