One Nation Under Trump: The Birthday Bash No One Asked for | The Tim & April Show

This weekend, 80 year-old man-baby Donald Trump celebrated his birthday, desecrating the White House with his UFC 250 fight on the South Lawn. And like many things Donald Trump does, corruption filled the air, with tech bros and oligarchs in the audience, watching an octagon decked out in ads ranging from crypto to Truth Social.

Share

Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy crash Trump’s birthday bash and laser in on fighter Josh Hokit’s insulting comments about former First Lady Michelle Obama as the very definition of Christian Nationalism.

Check out this discussion on The Tim & April Show now on Lincoln Square.