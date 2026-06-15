Octagons & Oligarchs: Trump's Corrupt Birthday Bash | The Weekly Assignment with Jay Kuo

This weekend, Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday the best way he knows how — making a mockery of the Presidency with his UFC fight on the White House lawn.

And last night’s spectacle was a night filled with corruption and conspiracy, with the White House taking on the Weather Channel because they were warning of storms — storms that in fact delayed the event!

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Jay Kuo, who publishes The Status Kuo on Substack, joined Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout on the latest episode of The Weekly Assignment to try and make sense of this weekend’s embarrassing display, as well as the vile remarks fighter Josh Hokit made about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“The whole thing was like a Disney movie where somebody had made a 12-year-old the president. … That’s basically what we saw,” Jay said. “That was an example of everybody’s 12, because you might say that in the fifth grade about your teacher, but you don’t say that about the First Lady.”

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Find the shortest tie you have and jump into the latest edition of The Weekly Assignment with Susan J. Demas, Sam Osterhout, and guest Jay Kuo as they discuss the insane cultural of MAGA, right here on Lincoln Square.