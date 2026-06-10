Nancy Mace Flames Out, Graham Platner Wins in Maine | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & The Downballot's David Nir

There’s no shortage of primaries, runoffs, and special elections setting the stage for the November midterms. So how do we break through the fluff and identify the stories that are really driving voters support for candidates up and down the ballot?

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We turn to David Nir, publisher of The Downballot on Substack, who’s been covering election data from national and local races for over 20 years. He stopped by First Draft with Susan J. Demas to recap some results from last night, like the humiliating loss for South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace in her gubernatorial bid to Graham Planter’s win in Maine as he prepares to take on perpetually “concerned” Republican Susan Collins amid his own controversies.

Make sure to check out The Downballot throughout the primary season for information about races from the Senate to City Council. And of course, get caught up with the latest election analysis from David Nir on First Draft with Susan J. Demas here on Lincoln Square.

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