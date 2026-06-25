Liar-in-Chief | Six Questions with Guest Andrew Weissman

This week, Steven welcomed Andrew Weissmann to Six Questions to talk about lying. His new book, Liar’s Kingdom: How to Stop Trump’s Deceit and Save America, is a bestseller for a reason.

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The lying that our president and politicians have been engaged in is becoming foundational to their project. Lying is no longer the edge case. It is the norm.

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Weissman, a veteran federal prosecutor and MSNOW legal analyst, has written a playbook for stopping politicians like Trump from holding office in the future—and for saving our democracy.