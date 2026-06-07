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Is Texas Really in Play? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Carlos Sanchez

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Joe Trippi
Jun 07, 2026

Joe Trippi is On the Ground in Texas.

In a year when Texas Democrats are seeing openings while Republicans see divisions with the polarizing presence of Ken Paxton at the top of the ticket, Carlos Sanchez emerges as a uniquely positioned voice from the heart of the Lone Star State.

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The former public affairs director for Hidalgo County — Texas's seventh-most populous county with over 870,000 residents — Sanchez has seen firsthand the complexities facing Democrats in a region where Biden won by 17 points in 2020 after Clinton's commanding 40-point margin in 2016. It’s the kind of erosion that has made the traditionally blue Rio Grande Valley a genuine swing region.

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Only 56% of registered voters participated in 2020, and only 45% of eligible residents even registered to vote. That means three in four potential voters in his county didn't even cast ballots. Sanchez, a Washington Post veteran, is an essential translator of Democratic hopes and the Hispanic political realities. He knows that every single last vote in Texas is going to matter.

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