How We Can Combat Human Trafficking During the World Cup | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Dr. Dominique Roe-Sepowitz

Next week, the FIFA World Cups comes to North America, with 16 cities across the continent hosting games. And while fans are gearing up to cheer on their favorite teams, former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi warns that what’s not being televised is cause for alarm.

Share

Dr. Dominique Roe-Sepowitz is the Director of Office of Sex Trafficking Intervention and Research at Arizona State University, and has spent her career fighting human trafficking and violence against women.

She sat down with Frank Figliuzzi on The Frank Figliuzzi Show here on Lincoln Square to warn fans and residents of the cities hosting these games of the signs they should be aware of for human trafficking that’s expected to increase during the coming World Cup.

Give to Lincoln Square

Check out the valuable insights Dr. Roe-Sepowitz gives on the show. And head over to Starfish Partnership to see some of the other work she does to combat the insidious world of human trafficking.