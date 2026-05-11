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How Trump's Helping China Win on Clean Energy | It’s The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & Volts' David Roberts

Solar and batteries are already as cheap as natural gas. How cheap are they going to be in 50 years?
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
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Edwin Eisendrath and David Roberts
May 11, 2026
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China is one of the world’s superpowers – and one of our adversaries – when it comes to diplomacy, economic dominance, and technological advancements.

Yet, in the global competition for who controls the future, China appears to be focused on the next century when it comes to clean and renewable energy while the Trump administration is ripping away the progress we’ve made in reducing the need for fossil fuels.

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On It’s The Democracy, Stupid, Edwin Eisendrath spoke with journalist David Roberts, author of Volts on Substack where he looks at the intersection between politics and clean energy. Roberts paints a bleak picture of how the U.S. was already playing catchup on breaking our dependence on fossil fuels, but now under Trump, we’re ceding those gains to China and Europe.

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