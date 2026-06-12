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How Trump Exploits the Media | Zeteo's John Harwood Joins The History of the Present

Is the mainstream media broken?
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Lincoln Square, The Intellectualist, and John Harwood
Jun 12, 2026

Veteran American political journalist and TV analyst John Harwood, now with Mehdi Hasan’s Zeteo, joined Brian Daitzman for a compelling conversation about the state of the media and our democracy, and how Trump is stoking weaknesses in both to line his own pockets.

Harwood is no stranger to Washington, having served as chief Washington correspondent for CNBC and as a contributor at other outlets, including the New York Times. In his final broadcast for CNN, he called out Trump and MAGA’s hypocrisy surrounding the January 6th insurrectionists in a statement that was criticized for being partisan.

It turns out, it wasn’t partisan. It was true.

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Watch Brian’s conversation with him, and leave your thoughts in the comments. Is mainstream media permanently broken? What is actually mainstream today, anyway?

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