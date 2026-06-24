Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

How Texas Gerrymandering Is Upending the Midterms | Congressional Candidate Johnny Garcia on The Two Joes Show

Can Democrats actually win in Texas?
Joe Trippi's avatar
Joe Klein's avatar
Joe Trippi and Joe Klein
Jun 24, 2026

Democratic strategist Joe Trippi and celebrated political author Joe Klein are joined by Texas congressional candidate Johnny Garcia.

Johnny is running in TX-35, one of the districts most affected by Texas’ mid-decade redistricting push. His primary opponent, Maureen Galindo, received national notoriety after making comments about Israel that many felt crossed the line.

But despite all the national controversy, Johnny is simply a local law enforcement official who’s decided to take his public service to the next level. The Joes ask: Is keeping things local the key to success, or is Johnny inevitably going to get dragged into the national fray?

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture