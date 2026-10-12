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How Putin Weakened the U.S. with Trump's Help | Mother Jones’ David Corn Joins The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Trump will never hold Putin accountable for anything. Ever.
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Frank Figliuzzi and David Corn

Donald Trump has announced a deal with Russia to accept “tons” of diesel in an attempt to bring down costs in the weeks before the midterm election. As he still tries to cozy up to Vladimir Putin, Democrats and even some Republicans have slammed Trump for this potentially illegal deal.

David Corn, Mother Jones’ Washington Bureau Chief, has been following Trump’s infatuation with Russia and Putin for over a decade. He joins Frank Figliuzzi to discuss this breaking news along with his new book, How Russia Won: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the Fight for America.

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I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

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Sep 28
I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Note from the Author: We shared this letter to a handful of our most active supporters and donors on Friday. The response was so overwhelming, we decided to take down the paywall and open it to all of our readers. Thank you for supporting Lincoln Square.

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