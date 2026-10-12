How Putin Weakened the U.S. with Trump's Help | Mother Jones’ David Corn Joins The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Donald Trump has announced a deal with Russia to accept “tons” of diesel in an attempt to bring down costs in the weeks before the midterm election. As he still tries to cozy up to Vladimir Putin, Democrats and even some Republicans have slammed Trump for this potentially illegal deal.

David Corn, Mother Jones’ Washington Bureau Chief, has been following Trump’s infatuation with Russia and Putin for over a decade. He joins Frank Figliuzzi to discuss this breaking news along with his new book, How Russia Won: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the Fight for America.

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