How Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Changing NYC | First Draft with Susan Demas & COURIER New York's Audrey Kemp

During his campaign, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani laid our a vision for a city that works for the people and not the billionaire class. And in his first six months in office, he looks to be delivering, as he’s reduced a $12 billion deficit and announced the city’s first publicly-operated grocery store.

Susan J. Demas talked to someone who’s been closely covering the mayor, Audrey Kemp, the political correspondent for COURIER’s latest outlet, COURIER New York. Kemp lays out how Mamdani has been able to build coalitions not only in the city, but also with state officials like Gov. Kathy Hochul.

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Kemp also covered the New York Senate’s recent Epstein hearing and explained what the legislation would do to help survivors, as well as protect victims in the future.

“To hear those accounts was very harrowing, but it also really localizes not only the national scandal but it transforms scandal into policy,” Kemp said.

Hop into this conversation on First Draft with Susan J. Demas and COURIER New York’s Audrey Kemp, right here on Lincoln Square.

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