Has Trump Killed Comedy? | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Comedian Maz Jobrani

If there’s one thing Donald Trump has, it’s a thin skin. Need proof? How about his variety of attacks on the First Amendment, from suing news organizations that are critical of his policies as well as forcing comedians like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel off the air because he can’t take a joke.

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So, is comedy dead in the era of Trump? Maz Jobrani has been entertaining audiences with his stand-up for over 20 years. He joined Frank Figliuzzi on The Frank Figliuzzi Show to talk about how he’s crafting his political jokes to bring audiences together and avoid furthering the divide amongst the people.

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