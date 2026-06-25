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Has Trump Killed Comedy? | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Comedian Maz Jobrani

How does comedy resonate when things appear so bleak?
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Maz Jobrani's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi and Maz Jobrani
Jun 25, 2026
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If there’s one thing Donald Trump has, it’s a thin skin. Need proof? How about his variety of attacks on the First Amendment, from suing news organizations that are critical of his policies as well as forcing comedians like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel off the air because he can’t take a joke.

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So, is comedy dead in the era of Trump? Maz Jobrani has been entertaining audiences with his stand-up for over 20 years. He joined Frank Figliuzzi on The Frank Figliuzzi Show to talk about how he’s crafting his political jokes to bring audiences together and avoid furthering the divide amongst the people.

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Frank Figliuzzi hosts The Frank Figliuzzi Show on Lincoln Square. He is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe

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