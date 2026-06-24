Great Depression Vibes in Rural America | The Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens, & Joe Trippi

Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens look at some stunning developments in polling in rural America, where Donald Trump has hurt farmers and the surrounding communities with his policies on this latest edition of Strategy Session.

Share

Trippi, who is mapping out Iowa again for another set of his On the Ground show, points out that farmers are barely hanging on not only because of his tariffs. And now they have to deal with the screwworm outbreak. That’s leading them to jump from supporting Republicans who they feel have taken them for granted for years.

Give to Lincoln Square

If Iowa isn’t looking like a lock for Republicans in November, what does that mean for the party’s chances in other red states?