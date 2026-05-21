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Graham Platner, Maine U.S. Senate Candidate, Joins Bobby Jones on a SPECIAL EDITION of Anchor Watch

Democrats have to win this Senate seat in November if they want to take back the chamber.
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Bobby Jones
May 21, 2026
∙ Paid

When you ask Graham Platner about his military service, he talks about the duty he felt in service to the country. After eight years with the Marines and Army, Graham returned home to Maine, only to see the fishing community that was once thriving struggle to make ends meet. Because of that, that duty that lead him to the military has him seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“Not everybody gets the chance to do something big about what they believe in,” Graham says.

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On a special edition of Anchor Watch, former Navy Commander Bobby Jones welcomes Graham to talk about how his time in the military has influenced his run against longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins. It’s a must-win seat for Democrats if they want to take back the Senate this fall.

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