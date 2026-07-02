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America Lost the Iran War. Former Intelligence Officer Malcolm Nance Explains Why. | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

"We are in grave danger," Nance says. And the Intelligence community Is the last firewall against Trump.
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Steven Beschloss and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance
Jul 02, 2026
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Steven Beschloss sat down with Malcolm Nance — former Navy intelligence officer, counterterrorism specialist, and bestselling author — on Six Questions to discuss what Nance describes as a genuine national security emergency.

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Nance’s bottom line is that America is in “grave danger.” Trump gutting the intelligence community — the CIA, FBI, DNI — isn’t about efficiency. It’s what third-world dictators do when they want to redirect those agencies toward hunting political enemies rather than protecting the country. The NSA and career intelligence professionals are the hidden firewall: they’ll slow-walk illegal orders, document everything, and eventually drop the evidence on the media’s doorstep.

On Iran, Nance was blunt — we lost. Iran won asymmetrically, the way Vietnam did, and in the process we burned through weapons systems we’d need against China. The Strait of Hormuz is now a strategic choke point we can’t reopen without Iran’s blessing.

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Articles

Trump Lost Iran

Rick Wilson
·
May 16
Trump Lost Iran

Strip away the spin, the flashing war-and-peace FOX News chyrons designed to juice the stock markets, the dead-eyed cable news ventriloquists of the MAGA media empire, and the frantic stage-management pouring out of the Trump White House, and you arrive at the cold, unsparing truth: we lost the war with Iran … and that’s not even the bad news.

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