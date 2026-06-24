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Finding Hope in Times of Despair | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & Jess Craven, Chop Wood, Carry Water

In the Trump era, how can small actions can have a big impact?
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Jess Craven's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Jess Craven
Jun 24, 2026

A year-and-half into the Trump presidency, it’s important to keep our heads above the constant stream of drool the White House spits out. Meditation, exercise, and humility can be crucial tools at this time.

Republicans pushing back on Trump’s war powers, Trump’s name coming off the Kennedy Center, and the closure of Alligator Alcatraz are a few of the wins we’ve been able to pull off recently.

These wins didn’t come out of nowhere. They came from everyday people standing up, protesting, boycotting, and performing small acts of disobedience to show that we care about our democracy and we will fight for it.

Articles

No Kings Protests Are Breaking Trump

Susan J. Demas
·
Apr 12
No Kings Protests Are Breaking Trump

There’s a longstanding debate in politics whether it’s better to be feared than loved. In the viper’s nest known as the Trump administration, most of Dear Leader’s lackeys long to be feared — Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth, J.D. Vance, just to name a few.

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Jess Craven, author of the Chop Wood, Carry Water newsletter on Substack, joined Susan J. Demas on First Draft to break down the New York primary results, Trump’s reflecting pool obsession, the Iran war and more. Her work shows the power of individual action and you should definitely subscribe.

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Chop Wood, Carry Water
This weekday newsletter gives you easy, effective political actions to take to stave off despair, effect positive change and elect more true public servants. It also provides a Sunday good news list to show you all of our wins!
By Jess Craven

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