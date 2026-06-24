Finding Hope in Times of Despair | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & Jess Craven, Chop Wood, Carry Water

A year-and-half into the Trump presidency, it’s important to keep our heads above the constant stream of drool the White House spits out. Meditation, exercise, and humility can be crucial tools at this time.

Republicans pushing back on Trump’s war powers, Trump’s name coming off the Kennedy Center, and the closure of Alligator Alcatraz are a few of the wins we’ve been able to pull off recently.

These wins didn’t come out of nowhere. They came from everyday people standing up, protesting, boycotting, and performing small acts of disobedience to show that we care about our democracy and we will fight for it.

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Jess Craven, author of the Chop Wood, Carry Water newsletter on Substack, joined Susan J. Demas on First Draft to break down the New York primary results, Trump’s reflecting pool obsession, the Iran war and more. Her work shows the power of individual action and you should definitely subscribe.

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