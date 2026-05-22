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EXCLUSIVE: David Hogg on the DNC Autopsy | The Revolution with Michael Fanone & Maya May

The Democratic Party is broken. But they can — and probably will — win this year. It may be a very different story in 2028, however.
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David Hogg, Leaders We Deserve, Michael Fanone, and Maya May
May 22, 2026
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The DNC just released its 192-page autopsy report of the 2024 election. Chair Ken Martin simultaneously disavowed it, saying, "I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards."

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But whose standards does it meet? It pushes blame everywhere but on the DNC or party leaders.

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Maya May and Michael Fanone welcome David Hogg, who knows the DNC from the inside. He’s also the co-founder of March for Our Lives after surviving the Parkland, Florida school shooting, and founder of Leaders We Deserve, which has committed $20 million to supporting primary challenges.

He talks about how Dems can actually win.

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