Dr. Amy Acton Is Working to Turn Ohio Blue | The Weekly Assignment

Dr. Amy Acton stopped by today to talk about how the issues facing Ohioans are representative of the problems facing all Americans. While candidates like billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy claim that affordability isn’t a problem, those of us who have to make our paychecks stretch further and further don’t have the luxury of believing in fairytales.

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Acton’s fundraising has been impressive, driven by donations averaging $29. In other words, she’s sparked energy in actual voters. And you, of course, know her running mate, David Pepper, a longtime friend of Lincoln Square!

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Sam and Susan also caught up on events from the weekend (how were there so many?), like Melania Trump’s WaPo op-ed on why women should turn their backs on feminism. It’s not the Mother’s Day message you might expect, and it was roundly ridiculed from many sides.

Plus — did you know that the war isn’t over yet? Or that Iran offered Trump terms that he didn’t like? Maybe you’d heard that. Trump’s options are diminishing rapidly — and he didn’t start out with all that many in the first place. It’s looking more and more like his best strategy — the safest, the sanest, the most rational — is to simply walk away and hope that our reputation in the world can slowly be rehabilitated. That’s not looking likely, sadly.

Watch the conversation and leave us your thoughts in the comments. And here’s our Weekly Assignment for you this week!

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