Diluting the Black Vote Is Absolutely Not OK | The Tim & April Show

Tim Whitaker is the founder of The New Evangelicals, and April Ajoy is the author ofStar Spangled Jesus: Leaving Christian Nationalism And Finding True Faith.

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Today on a special episode of The Tim & April Show, Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy welcome historian and author of The Spirit Of Justice, Dr. Jemar Tisby, who lays out the struggles and fights that led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. And they discuss the impact the Supreme Court’s Callais decision will have for black and brown Americans across the South.

Dr. Tisby takes to task those leaders who’ve worked hard to break the Voting Rights Act, like Chief Justice John Roberts, and those in the South who are eager to help burn it down, like Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

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Jump into this important conversation about the stakes of rolling back the Voting Rights Act now on The Tim & April Show, right here on Lincoln Square.