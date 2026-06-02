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Deep in the Heart of Texas Politics | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Gilberto Ocañas

Joe welcomes an old friend and fellow strategist to ask: What's really happening in the Lone Star State?
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Joe Trippi
Jun 02, 2026
∙ Paid

It’s all new episode of On the Ground with Joe Trippi, and this time Joe’s on the ground in Texas, where all eyes are watching the U.S. Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico.

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But as his guest, Gilberto Ocañas can attest, there’s a lot more going on in the Lone Star State.

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Ocañas is a veteran of four presidential campaigns and one of the first Latinos to run statewide campaigns in Texas. He’s built a trusted network spanning political and business leaders.

Including our own Joe Trippi.

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