Dangerously Weird: Christian Nationalism at Rededicate 250 | The Tim & April Show

Tim Whitaker is the founder of The New Evangelicals, and April Ajoy is the author of Star Spangled Jesus: Leaving Christian Nationalism And Finding True Faith.

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This weekend, in a disturbing display happened on the National Mall, with an event dubbed Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving. And while the nine hour event, sponsored by the Freedom 250 organization that is overseeing many events related to our 250th anniversary, might have felt like a dud with its lack of coverage, many religious figures in the MAGAsphere are celebrating it as a win for Christian Nationalism.

Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy cover some of the highlights from the even on the latest edition of The Tim & April Show, here on Lincoln Square.

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