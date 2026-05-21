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Dangerously Weird: Christian Nationalism at Rededicate 250 | The Tim & April Show

MAGAngelicals said religion is being silenced. At an event on the National Mall. Sponsored by the White House. Are they for real?
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Lincoln Square, Tim Whitaker, April Ajoy, and The New Evangelicals
May 21, 2026

Tim Whitaker is the founder of The New Evangelicals, and April Ajoy is the author of Star Spangled Jesus: Leaving Christian Nationalism And Finding True Faith.

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This weekend, in a disturbing display happened on the National Mall, with an event dubbed Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving. And while the nine hour event, sponsored by the Freedom 250 organization that is overseeing many events related to our 250th anniversary, might have felt like a dud with its lack of coverage, many religious figures in the MAGAsphere are celebrating it as a win for Christian Nationalism.

Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy cover some of the highlights from the even on the latest edition of The Tim & April Show, here on Lincoln Square.

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