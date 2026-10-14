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Can The Polls Actually Be Right?! | The Strategy Session

A blue wave is forming — but is it enough?
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The midterms are just three weeks away. Max Burns is joined on this episode of The Strategy Session by Evan Roth Smith of Slingshot Strategies for a deep dive into polling.

Max and Evan go beyond the races for Congress and break down where the critical governors’ races are around the country. And they tackle the question on everyone’s mind: Are the polls wrong?

Tune into this special edition and tell us what races you’re watching in the comments.

Give to Lincoln Square

And don’t miss Max’s midterms coverage on Electionmaxxing at 3 p.m. ET, Monday-Thursday, right here on Lincoln Square.

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