Over 30 years ago, a brand new Democratic Party took Washington, D.C. by storm with a pragmatic policy agenda that delivered tangible results for the American people. What will it take for the Blue Tsunami Democrats to generate their own Bill Clinton magic in 2027?

Democratic strategist Joe Trippi and political author Joe Klein ask the founder of the Democratic Leadership Council and architect of the New Democrat movement, Al From, what incoming congressional Democrats need to do to deliver on their economic mandate and build for an even more successful 2028.