Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Usually our Tuesday episode would focus on the latest news from the campaign trail, but we’re interrupting our regular broadcast to cover some breaking news about our breaking democracy.

On Monday, Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar woke up to find agents from the Department of Homeland Security raiding her Washington, D.C. home. The raid was the latest escalation in what anonymous sources called an “ongoing investigation” into questions about Omar’s immigration status — an investigation prodded along at every stage by Donald Trump’s personal war against Omar.

Give to Lincoln Square

Agent Orange and His Ever-Present Security State

Setting aside the fact that Omar would’ve been 12 at the time of this incident and therefore not legally liable, Trump’s thugs simply have no evidence that Omar’s family did anything illegal. But simple things like the law have never been able to stop notorious criminal Donald J. Trump.

Omar has been on Trump’s radar for a long time. Trump has demanded she return to Somalia and has even threatened the Congresswoman with deportation for interrupting him. But if Trump thinks a fascist spectacle is going to silence Omar, he fundamentally misunderstands the power of dissent. Trump’s abuses of power only give us further evidence of the costs we’ve incurred under this erosion of law, order, and freedom of speech.

Share

Watch The Full Show

It seems ridiculous to complain about this, friends, but not one Republican has spoken up about this abuse of power. Trump has slowly transformed this nation into a police state over his two terms, from trying to charge Sen. Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, and New York Attorney General Tish James with mortgage fraud for simply speaking their disagreements to attempting to try FBI Director James Comey with federal crimes for the sin of … insulting Trump.

Fascism has become America’s daily reality. And with just three weeks left until midterm season, your vote matters now more than ever. So please, wherever you are, go out and vote. Together we can defeat fascism. Stay safe out there!