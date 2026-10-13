Hey patriots! Max Burns here.
Usually our Tuesday episode would focus on the latest news from the campaign trail, but we’re interrupting our regular broadcast to cover some breaking news about our breaking democracy.
On Monday, Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar woke up to find agents from the Department of Homeland Security raiding her Washington, D.C. home. The raid was the latest escalation in what anonymous sources called an “ongoing investigation” into questions about Omar’s immigration status — an investigation prodded along at every stage by Donald Trump’s personal war against Omar.
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
Agent Orange and His Ever-Present Security State
Setting aside the fact that Omar would’ve been 12 at the time of this incident and therefore not legally liable, Trump’s thugs simply have no evidence that Omar’s family did anything illegal. But simple things like the law have never been able to stop notorious criminal Donald J. Trump.
Omar has been on Trump’s radar for a long time. Trump has demanded she return to Somalia and has even threatened the Congresswoman with deportation for interrupting him. But if Trump thinks a fascist spectacle is going to silence Omar, he fundamentally misunderstands the power of dissent. Trump’s abuses of power only give us further evidence of the costs we’ve incurred under this erosion of law, order, and freedom of speech.
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It seems ridiculous to complain about this, friends, but not one Republican has spoken up about this abuse of power. Trump has slowly transformed this nation into a police state over his two terms, from trying to charge Sen. Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, and New York Attorney General Tish James with mortgage fraud for simply speaking their disagreements to attempting to try FBI Director James Comey with federal crimes for the sin of … insulting Trump.
Fascism has become America’s daily reality. And with just three weeks left until midterm season, your vote matters now more than ever. So please, wherever you are, go out and vote. Together we can defeat fascism. Stay safe out there!
Do $$ Control WE The People
Sirota interviews Alex Gibney (bit.ly/3VHLFxW) who produced the documentary Musk and the discussion is helpful in understanding the ethics and morality of running a company that is producing a product that is living on “cutting edge technology” but at the same time putting consumers’ lives at risk(autopilot scam). Or to a lesser degree what degree of honesty is required when pushing a product in the marketplace in order to support the solvency of the company(mileage scam, AI scam)? And how much of the Muskrat’s success is purely on branding? Much like Donnie the Builder and the Muskrat in both cases are extreme brands of dishonesty in which neither Muskrat is not an engineer nor an expert in rocket technology or Cheeto is a builder of anything except his own brand. All of the above in order to bust a profit.
And trying to get it released into the public square has big money at play where Musk and his billionaire tech supporters are working to block it from being seen as it is not complimentary of this malignant narcissist. In a society where $$ are worshipped this brings a relevant moral question. Is greed and $$ all that matters in life?
Undeniably there has developed over decades an extraordinary wealth gap in the country and with such an ever increasing wealth comes greed and the desire for power to control the country and people at any cost. This was true in the late 1900’s with the robber barons and now parallels the tech barons of the 21st century. This will occur if WE the People don’t show up in the upcoming elections, midterms and beyond. Public animus is at an all time high and the tech barons along with their crusader Cheeto are in for a social reckoning and that’s why they’re pouring millions of $$ to try to stem the tide. But it’s over.
They're getting hair-trigger. Guilfoyle's resignation was a bit fast, and they didn't bother to cover their messaging because they know no one believes them anyway. They said out loud that they 'asked her to resign'. Not the usual oily way out. In the near past they would have blamed the Radical Left Fake News and renewed threats against somebody.
They're starting to jettison excess weight, anything that looks like it may create drag for them. Donny has always been seat-of-the-pants (he's now branching out into homoerotic fantasy, and nobody really cares), what's new now is that Susie Wiles and her merry band may be panicking. I will wait with baited breath to see what rats go overboard.