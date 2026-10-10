Can Democracy Survive After Trump? | It's the Democracy, Stupid with Brown University Professor Corey Brettschneider

At its founding, America’s Constitution was supposed to guide future generations in avoiding corruption and making sure the people hold the power. To the Founders, the system of checks and balances seemed unbreakable.

Two hundred and fifty years later, Trump found a way to tear that all up and push the limits of the power that are vested to the President of the United States for his own personal gain.

Can we rebuild in the wake of the mess of a madman?

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Corey Brettschneider, host of The Oath and the Office podcast and political science professor at Brown University, joins Edwin Eisendrath for a real history lesson on times of crisis in the past and offers some insight on how reverse the corruption.

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