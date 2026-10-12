BREAKING: DHS Agents Search Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Home | The Weekly Assignment

Breaking news this morning: Homeland Security Investigations agents, which conduct criminal investigations, raided the home of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who’s faced several threats. Trump and Republicans have been ramping up attacks against Somali immigrants in the state ahead of the midterms.

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This is certainly one of the more alarming October surprises, with more likely to come.

Comedian and commentator Maya May joins Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout on The Weekly Assignment to talk about why the raid is red meat to his base as his polls continue to plummet, as well as the courts finally putting a stop to taxpayers footing the bill for his propaganda videos.

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And check out Maya’s podcast, America, You Got This?