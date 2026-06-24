An Actual Deal With Iran? | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Trump’s MOU with Iran is on shaky ground, as was the execution of the war, the motivation for fighting it, and now our place in the global order. Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones talks through the so-called “deal,” the ramifications of our historic loss, and the future of American power, expertise, and culture.
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This is a must-watch episode to catch up with where we really are with the Iran deal.
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Trump’s Iran MOU vs. Obama's JCPOA: Why Americans Are Left Holding the Bag
Editors Note: We originally broke this analysis to paid subscribers on June 18th, but the reaction was too overwhelming to keep it behind a paywall. We are making this public right now because Trump’s amateurish, catastrophically weak deal with Iran puts American security in immediate jeopardy. While the corporate media sleeps on this horrific surrender…