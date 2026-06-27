Why Joe Isn't Panicking over 'Socialism' | That Trippi Show

Why Joe isn’t “freaking out” about some of the DSA wins in primaries in New York. No, we’re not taking a left turn toward socialism — and the American people aren’t buying it, either.
What else is happening on the ground this week? (Yes, that’s a hint that Joe’s show, On the Ground, about what’s really happening in battleground races across the country is coming back soon). And why is Trump shooting himself in the foot on this housing bill he refused to sign in a tantrum over the SAVE Act?
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