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Why Joe Isn't Panicking over 'Socialism' | That Trippi Show

Trump's Tantrum over the SAVE Act: "They're jumping off the deep end, and they can't swim."
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Joe Trippi and Alex Shashlo
Jun 27, 2026
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Why Joe isn’t “freaking out” about some of the DSA wins in primaries in New York. No, we’re not taking a left turn toward socialism — and the American people aren’t buying it, either.

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James Carville Needs to Woo-Sah: A Lesson in Big Tent Politics and Democratic Legitimacy

Kristoffer Ealy
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10:01 AM
James Carville Needs to Woo-Sah: A Lesson in Big Tent Politics and Democratic Legitimacy

Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack,

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What else is happening on the ground this week? (Yes, that’s a hint that Joe’s show, On the Ground, about what’s really happening in battleground races across the country is coming back soon). And why is Trump shooting himself in the foot on this housing bill he refused to sign in a tantrum over the SAVE Act?

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