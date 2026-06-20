Why 40% of Americans Can't Afford to Get Sick | It's The End ... of the Week with Max Burns & Nayyera Haq

Welp, it’s another rough week for Donald Trump. His polling continues to slide, which appears to be giving Republicans on the Hill room to actually push back on some of his policies. Even as he pours billions into vanity projects and tries to clean up his own mess in Iran, new reports this week show a striking number of Americans can’t afford their health care premiums.

Max Burns returns with another installment of It’s the End! … of the Week, breaking down a new report showing that 40% of Americans are now afraid to even visit the doctor for fear of what it might cost them. Yikes.

Max is also joined by foreign affairs and national security expert Nayyera Haq, who picks apart Trump’s negotiating strategy in real time — and explains how it’s handed Iran the upper hand throughout this entire debacle.

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Watch out, folks. It’s the End! … of the Week, right here on Lincoln Square.