Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Why 40% of Americans Can't Afford to Get Sick | It's The End ... of the Week with Max Burns & Nayyera Haq

Will rocketing healthcare costs make a difference in the November election?
Lincoln Square's avatar
Max Burns's avatar
Lincoln Square and Max Burns
Jun 20, 2026

Welp, it’s another rough week for Donald Trump. His polling continues to slide, which appears to be giving Republicans on the Hill room to actually push back on some of his policies. Even as he pours billions into vanity projects and tries to clean up his own mess in Iran, new reports this week show a striking number of Americans can’t afford their health care premiums.

Max Burns returns with another installment of It’s the End! … of the Week, breaking down a new report showing that 40% of Americans are now afraid to even visit the doctor for fear of what it might cost them. Yikes.

Max is also joined by foreign affairs and national security expert Nayyera Haq, who picks apart Trump’s negotiating strategy in real time — and explains how it’s handed Iran the upper hand throughout this entire debacle.

Articles

Trump’s Iran MOU vs. Obama's JCPOA: Why Americans Are Left Holding the Bag

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Jun 18
Trump’s Iran MOU vs. Obama's JCPOA: Why Americans Are Left Holding the Bag

Editors Note: We originally broke this analysis to paid subscribers on June 18th, but the reaction was too overwhelming to keep it behind a paywall. We are making this public right now because Trump’s amateurish, catastrophically weak deal with Iran puts American security in immediate jeopardy. While the corporate media sleeps on this horrific surrender…

Read full story

Share

Watch out, folks. It’s the End! … of the Week, right here on Lincoln Square.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture