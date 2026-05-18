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What You Need to Know about Coverture, Part II | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

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May 18, 2026
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Welcome back to Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout. Last week, we covered something called Coverture, but it’s so foundational to the worldview of the white Christian nationalists who currently run our nation that we needed a Part II.

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As a refresher, coverture is a legal doctrine from English and American common law that treated a married woman’s legal identity as “covered” by her husband’s. In other words, once a woman gets married, she stops being a person. That might be oversimplifying it, but not by much.

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