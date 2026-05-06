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Trump's Playing Uno (not Three-Dimensional Chess) | The Strategy Session

Rick describes the "Dog Food Test." (Spoiler: Trump's not selling dog food).
Rick Wilson's avatar
Rick Wilson
May 06, 2026
∙ Paid

As Marco Rubio says, America holds all the cards. Except, according to Trump, we’re playing Uno, and holding all of the cards means, well, you’ve lost.

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That might be the most apt way to describe not only the quagmire in Iran, where our role continues to be confusing, but also our role in the world, our economy, our immigration policy, and basically every issue that pollsters ask Americans about.

Trump is holding all the cards, and no matter how you stack them, they are losers.

In this episode, Rick explains the old “dog food test” from the world of advertising. You want to sell dog food? You have to make it look delicious for people. Trump thinks he’s trying to sell us all a bowlful of dog food.

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