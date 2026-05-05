Trump's Failures, Ukraine's Resolve, & Zelenskyy's Momentum | Hopium Chronicles' Simon Rosenberg & Stuart Stevens

There is a lot happening in the U.S. and around the globe, from MAGA-aligned justices on the Supreme Court dismantling the Voting Rights Act to climbing prices and uncertainty with Donald Trump’s war of choice with Iran. And while these issues are important, there is still a war happening in Ukraine, now in its fifth year since Russia invaded.

Simon Rosenberg, Democratic strategist and author of the Hopium Chronicles on Substack, spoke with Lincoln Square’s Stuart Stevens about the United States failing to help Ukrainians defend against Russian aggression and how Europeans have filled that lack of leadership left by the U.S.

Stuart shares his perspective, as only he can, after doing several humanitarian missions to Ukraine.

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