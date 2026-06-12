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Trump's Back Is Against the Wall. Watch Out. | Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson

His polling is in dangerous territory. So what will Trump do next?
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Andrew Wilson's avatar
Rick Wilson and Andrew Wilson
Jun 12, 2026
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A new batch of polling came out this week, and it's worse than you can imagine for Trump. As primary season kicks into gear, we're starting to look toward the midterms. Trump isn't helping his numbers any.

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Americans feel queasy about the economy, and they generally hate the war in Iran. But voters also hate the ballroom and the chaos and darkness surrounding the Epstein files. Really, we all just want to be able to afford to feed our families and put gas in our cars.

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Trump has no answers.

This could be a perfect storm for Trump. And that could be when he's most dangerous.

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