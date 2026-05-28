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Tradwives, Child Marriage, & the Online R*pe Academy | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & Andra Watkins

How do we stand up against the Christian Nationalist future Trump & Co. have planned for us?
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Susan J. Demas's avatar
Andra Watkins and Susan J. Demas
May 28, 2026

The MAGA coalition is made up of any number of alarming characters and groups. On First Draft this week, we did a deep dive into the growing influence of Christian Nationalists.

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From opposing commonsense bills banning child marriage to propping up the tradwife movement as empowering for women, Christian Nationalists are making outright misogyny go mainstream. And nowhere is that more evident than in the online rape academy that journalists recently uncovered.

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Andra Watkins, writer of For Such A Time As This on Substack and co-host of Unholy Ground right here on Lincoln Square, has been sounding the alarm bells about threats to women’s equality for years. She joined Susan J. Demas on First Draft to expose some of the shocking beliefs she was brought up in as an evangelical Christian and why we must take creeping Christian Nationalism seriously.

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