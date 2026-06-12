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Tough Medicine for Democrats | Mike Fanone, Maya May & Rachel Bitecofer on The Revolution

Dems have an opportunity ... and a problem.
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Michael Fanone, Maya May, and Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭
Jun 12, 2026
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Michael Fanone & Maya May welcomed Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭 to The Revolution to talk through what the Democrats are doing right … and what they’re still getting wrong.

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The party of “We Go High” lost it all in ‘24. While there are a million reasons — it could have been death by a thousand cuts — there are absolutely a few challenges we still face. But the midterms are ours to lose. Trump is historically unpopular. The economy is on shaky ground and Americans have little faith in his ability to manage it. Meanwhile, we started a war for no reason that we can’t get out of, and oil prices could skyrocket as a result.

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Can the Dems learn their lesson? Rachel thinks they can. But it’s going to take discipline.

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