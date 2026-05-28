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'The Fix' Is In Under Trump | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Former US Attorney Barb McQuade

"Bending is never the answer. It only makes the criminal, the corrupt public official, the mob boss more powerful."
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi
May 28, 2026

Coercion. Intimidation. Harassment. These are the foundations of mob-style justice, when a person or institution looks to use the power they wield to inflict pain on their perceived enemies. Sound familiar?

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Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan who’s now a University Of Michigan law professor, joined The Frank Figliuzzi Show to talk about her new book, The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government. In it, she cites several times throughout recent history when these intimidation tactics were used and offers some insight on how collective action can effectively push back against bullies.

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