The Case for an American Nuremberg | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Former Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner

News broke today that the FBI executed a search warrant on Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas, the 82-year-old Senate Pro Tem who led the redistricting push that could flip four congressional seats. Regardless of any possible causes or ongoing investigations, this move smells rotten.

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And why wouldn’t it? They’ve indicted James Comey and are having a very hard time articulating exactly why. Seashells? Some common and banal saying: “86-47?” The vindictive nature of Trump has metastasized throughout his Justice Department and into every lever of power our legal system and law enforcement have at its disposal. An entire system of justice operating to protect a single billionaire.

This is also why, it turns out, the DOJ is having trouble recruiting Assistant U.S. Attorneys and is offering fat bonuses to attract a younger, less-experienced (straight-out-of-law-school) cohort. But no self-respecting attorney with actual prospects is dying to work for Trump.

Frank welcomed former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner to break down the breakdown in the FBI and DOJ, and to talk about what accountability actually looks like.

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