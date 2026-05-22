Stuart Stevens on the Democratic Party 'Autopsy'

Stuart Stevens has been through his share of election autopsies. And he has some advice for Democrats: knock it off.

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The released autopsy from earlier this week really doesn’t do anything. It places blame on a few figures — rightly or wrongly — but doesn’t present a vision for the future. Think about it this way: no team goes into the Super Bowl trying to figure out why they lost during the regular season. They focus on why they win.

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Dems have an opportunity to win. The midterms are theirs to lose. But they have to look beyond the midterm to present a vision of how they will govern. That’s what gets people to the polls.