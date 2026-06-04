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SERIES PREMIERE! Mary Trump Joins Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

Donald Trump's declining mental state — and what it means for America.
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Mary L Trump's avatar
Steven Beschloss and Mary L Trump
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid

In the premiere of Six Questions with Steven Beschloss, journalist and America, America author Steven Beschloss sits down with Mary L Trump — clinical psychologist, bestselling author of Too Much and Never Enough, and Donald Trump’s niece — for an urgent diagnostic conversation about the president’s mental capacity and what his unraveling means for the country.

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Is Donald Trump’s cognitive decline accelerating? Mary Trump has thoughts.

Drawing on her clinical training and a lifetime inside the family, she lays out what she sees as a “perfect storm” — worsening cognitive decline, decades of untreated psychiatric disorders, and a man finally cornered in a way he can’t bluff his way out of. “There is no worst,” she warns. “He will always get worse.”

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