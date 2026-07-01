Don't Let Billionaires Drown Out Your Voice | The Strategy Session

The problem SCOTUS solved? NOT ENOUGH MONEY IN POLITICS! Their rulings over the past few days have ushered in a new era for big money in politics and executive power. The Court is also giving itself increasing authority while shrinking the legislative branch's sway over governance.

Max Burns and Joe Trippi explain why the huge money is going to become a huge problem, likely weighted against Dems.

But will it be an issue for the midterms? New polling shows Democrat James Talarico even with Republican Ken Paxton in Texas and Democrat Grant Platner slightly ahead of Sen. Susan Collins in Maine. Neither of those races are gimmes for Democrats, but this polling is actually better than it looks.

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Watch to find out why.

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