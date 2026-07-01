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Don't Let Billionaires Drown Out Your Voice | The Strategy Session

SCOTUS wants even more $ in politics. But Democrats' fight to retake the Senate is looking up.
Joe Trippi's avatar
Max Burns's avatar
Joe Trippi and Max Burns
Jul 01, 2026

The problem SCOTUS solved? NOT ENOUGH MONEY IN POLITICS! Their rulings over the past few days have ushered in a new era for big money in politics and executive power. The Court is also giving itself increasing authority while shrinking the legislative branch's sway over governance.

Strategy Session is a special feature for Lincoln Loyal paid subscribers. Enjoy your free preview and consider subscribing so you never miss an edition.

Max Burns and Joe Trippi explain why the huge money is going to become a huge problem, likely weighted against Dems.

But will it be an issue for the midterms? New polling shows Democrat James Talarico even with Republican Ken Paxton in Texas and Democrat Grant Platner slightly ahead of Sen. Susan Collins in Maine. Neither of those races are gimmes for Democrats, but this polling is actually better than it looks.

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Watch to find out why.

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