SCOTUS’ Alabama Gerrymandering Decision, Explained | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & Democracy Docket’s Zachary Roth

Last night, the Supreme Court seemed to doubled down on destroying the Voting Rights Act, overruling a lower court decision that Alabama’s proposed map was discriminatory in nature. The Supreme Court’s liberal justices lambasted the ruling that will disenfranchise Black voters.

Zachary Roth, Managing Editor of Democracy Docket, has written extensively on the threats to fairness in our elections, highlighting efforts to suppress the vote in his 2016 book, The Great Suppression.

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Zachary joined First Draft with Susan J. Demas to lay out the implications of last night’s Alabama ruling and last month’s Callais decision on the growing gerrymandering battle among the states, which he calls a “race to the bottom.” But he notes that Trump started it all last summer, ordering Texas to redraw its lines to hand Republicans five more congressional seats.

Find out more about this decision, as well as how Trump’s war on mail-in voting is going on the latest edition of First Draft, right here on Lincoln Square.

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