Rural Revolution in the Midterms? | The Revolution Welcomes Austin Ahlman, Independent Candidate for NE-01

Across America, voters are suffering under the Trump Presidency, finding nothing but pain in their wallets with no relief in sight. And that suffering is especially present in rural America, where hospitals and farms are closing, leaving lives ruined in their wake.

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Austin Ahlman has seen it all firsthand, growing up in Nebraska and watching the world he knew crumble around him. But he’s not taking it sitting down, announcing a run as an Independent for Congress in the state’s 1st District.

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Austin took some time out from the campaign trail to join Mike Fanone and Maya May on The Revolution to explain his mission of taking on monopolies and rebuilding communities.