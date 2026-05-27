Peace in Iran? Or ... Not? | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Reporting over the weekend indicated that Trump and Co. were “close to a deal” to end the war with Iran. Perhaps you remember that war? The four-day war that has been going on for 12 weeks? The one that Trump says we have already won many times over?

The reporting also indicated that Iran and the U.S. were about “95% of the way to a deal.” I’m paraphrasing. The other 5%? Opening the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Bobby Jones has been calling this from the beginning. The United States began a war for no strategic purpose, without any endgame in mind, lacking any concrete objective.

The “reporting” that took place over the weekend seems not to have taken into account the previous 12 weekends of hedging, broken promises, and failed negotiations. The war will end. But it will end on Iran’s terms. Currently, the best America can hope for is to go back to the way things were before we launched this war.

Ain’t gonna happen.

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Bobby, a retired Navy Commander who served in the region and knows the geopolitics (because he’s lived through them on the ground and at sea), is able to break this down more clearly than almost anyone.

And he has a lot to say.

Watch this week’s Anchor Watch, and leave your thoughts in the comments!

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