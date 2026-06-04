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MAGA Christians Melt Down over Pride Month | The Tim & April Show

"I just don't understand the obsession that Evangelicals have with gay people and gay sex."
Tim Whitaker's avatar
Lincoln Square's avatar
April Ajoy's avatar
The New Evangelicals's avatar
Tim Whitaker, Lincoln Square, April Ajoy, and The New Evangelicals
Jun 04, 2026

It’s June, which can only mean one thing — MAGA freakout over Pride month!

Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy bring you The Tim & April Show to talk about just how fragile MAGAngelicals get when the clocks strike midnight on June 1st.

Give to Lincoln Square

“I’ve seen more Pride posts from evangelicals that are mad about it than I’ve seen just regular happy Pride posts from queer people,” April notes.

Grab your rainbow flags and find a parade, The Tim & April Show show is celebrating Pride month, right here on Lincoln Square.

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